Pep Guardiola Believes His Manchester City Players are 'Legends' After Premier League Title Victory

Pep Guardiola has revealed his half-time message, explained why his team are 'legends', and how they became Premier League champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

On Sunday evening, Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the fourth time in the last five seasons after a heroic comeback from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day.

After Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho silenced the Etihad Stadium in the 69th minute, a Rodri belter was sandwiched in between an incredible Ilkay Gundogan brace as City miraculously scored three goals within the space of five minutes.

As his side pulled off one of the greatest fightbacks in the history of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola reacted to the spectacle after the contest.

IMAGO / PA Images "It was definitely not [easy], the last game always special, always emotional. The moment we found a goal, changes everything. The moment we score and equalise, I had the feeling we'd have the chance to score," Guardiola said. IMAGO / Xinhua While the Catalan was clearly elated after his side’s incredible triumph, much like everyone associated with the Sky Blues, things were far from rosy for City at half-time - as they were 1-0 down.

IMAGO / PA Images However, Guardiola gave an insight into the calm message he relayed to his side during the half-time break.



The Catalan said, “It's normal, we are playing not normal circumstance but you have to handle it. If you put the ball inside, Aleks give us a lot. The second goal Coutinho very difficult, it was momentum and our people did the rest."

The 51-year-old was also quizzed about his feelings on City becoming Premier League champions for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

“Wow, we are legends. When you win in this country, 4 in 5 years, it's because these guys are so special, we will be remembered.

"The first time, 100 points, second in Brighton, third fight without people, wow, winning at home with our people is the best."

Guardiola was visibly delighted after his troops put forth a comeback that is right up there with the iconic ’93:20’ moment in 2012 and does justice to the incredible standards they set throughout the Premier League campaign.

