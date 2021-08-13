Pep Guardiola Believes Jack Grealish 'Needs Time' To Get To His Best At Man City

Pep Guardiola has opened up about what he believes could be a nail-biting Premier League title race this season.

The Manchester City manager has achieved major success in English football since his arrival in the summer of 2016, winning three of the last four Premier League titles.

However, as his City machine have set the standard for what is required of title-winning teams, their rivals are beginning to strengthen in order to meet those demands.

In the 2018/19 season, the Blues were pushed to the very last day by a very impressive Liverpool side, who despite finishing the season with 97 points, could not out-gun the Manchester City squad.

And after Liverpool finally won the title in the 2019/20 season, Manchester City came back stronger to reclaim their crown last season.

Despite all of that, Guardiola believes the pack of title contenders have become much stronger this season.

“Every season I arrive had the feeling it's tougher, stronger. Better teams,” Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of a trip to Tottenham Hotspur for the opening weekend of the Premier League.

He continued, “Every season is a new challenge, we celebrate our title, now it's in our cabinet, in our memories, and we start again.”

While Manchester City’s title rivals have strengthened in order to catch them, the Etihad club have made improvements of their own.

Former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish joined the champions for a record fee of £100 million, and Guardiola believes the new man will have benefited from a week of training with his new team.

“Every player needs time to get his best. Yesterday was the first day we were all together, except Phil but he was in the locker room with us. Then we start the Premier League on Sunday,” Guardiola said.

“We need like last season, like every pre-season. We decide some players come back later than usual because they need rest. The way they behave so far has been exceptional. Hopefully sooner rather than later they reach fitness.”

Jack Grealish could make his Premier League debut for the club this weekend, as key attacking players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are not yet back to full fitness themselves.

