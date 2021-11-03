Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Believes Man City Are Playing at 'An Incredible Level' Despite Premier League Defeat

    Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side are playing at 'an incredible level' despite a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
    Manchester City had a tough Saturday afternoon, with Crystal Palace's two counter-attacking goals condemning the Premier League champions to their 2nd defeat of the season.

    There have been concerns around the Blues' form since then, with the lack of a real threat in front of goal the main worry. 

    Speaking in his pre-Club Brugge press conference, however, Pep Guardiola believes his side are playing at an 'incredible level' and maybe even 'one of the best' since his arrival in Manchester.

    "We are playing at an incredible level the way we're playing the last month or month and a half. In terms of the way we are playing, one of the best moments, maybe the best moment since we've been here the way we're playing."

    "The results and many circumstances, we have to improve but the way we're doing, we are doing very well."

    The Catalan was then asked about last seasons record-breaking 21 consecutive wins and whether that can be replicated. Guardiola was insistent his side took it a game at a time:

    "No, we make incredible runs, 100 points, 98 points, last season to 21 wins in a row. Never at the start, I think we win 21 in a row. Just focus on winning against Crystal Palace and now Brugge."

    "Depends on doing many good things to give you the chance to win games. At the same time, we are still making mistakes, we have to improve. Defensively the back four, the pressing. It's normal, every game."

    Guardiola continued, "I saw the game against Brugge yesterday I thought how many bad things we had done. After the game, I thought about how good we played and it was an incredible performance. Offensively we did it, defensively not a good performance."

    "We can always do better. In general our game, our games even before Stamford Bridge the consistency in the way we play has been fantastic. We continue and after the results will come."

    Pep Guardiola Believes Man City Are Playing at 'An Incredible Level' Despite Premier League Defeat

