Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Are Not Under Pressure In The Title Race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his side are not under any pressure in the title race compared to their rivals Arsenal and Manchester United who currently sit top and fourth place respectively in the Premier League table.

As we approach the second half of the season Pep Guardiola has stated that it is in fact not his side, who are the defending Champions, that are under pressure in the race for the title.

It could be argued that so far this campaign in the Premier League Manchester City have not been their ruthless best even with the acquisition of Erling Haaland who has been unbelievable so far scoring 21 goals in the league.

Normally it would be Liverpool taking advantage of City's slightly inconsistent form however they have been a shadow of their former selves with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United being up in the top four.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has his say on the title race

Arsenal sit eight points above City whilst The Red Devils are only one point behind the reigning Champions.

Speaking about The Gunners he said: "The advantage of Arsenal is he [Arteta] has not to win the Premier League from 20 points in front in November the way they played against Newcastle again impressed me a lot. 

"They dropped two points but they didn’t drop the quality they played. This is my feeling.

Kevin De Bruyne & Erling Haaland
"I don’t know what is going to happen in the future, I’ve said many times I can’t answer that, but when you play the smell of the history of Arsenal has to be there. The advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United right now is nobody has to win the Premier League for 20 points ahead in November like Man City has to, and this is sometimes a big problem.

"With this Arsenal winning all their games and you are eight points behind, it can happen. But at the same time, I see the way we played the last games, and the feeling is good."

City have a massive game up next away to Chelsea to try and close the gap.

