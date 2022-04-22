Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City 'Have to Win' All Six Premier League Games to Become Champions

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will 'have to win' all six Premier League games to fend off Liverpool's challenge and become back-to-back champions once more.

It is crunch time in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Six wins stand in the way of the team and back-to-back league titles for the second time under the Catalan's tenureship.

The first of the fixtures is against Roy Hodgson's Watford, who are fighting for their lives to avoid relegation from the Championship. Despite such a strong record against the Hornets, Guardiola will allow no room for complacency. 

On Wednesday, City regained their spot at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, and know a win on Saturday would put huge pressure on Liverpool to take three points in the Merseyside derby.

Speaking to the press ahead of the crucial clash, Guardiola has admitted City needs to win every game, but also says he is enjoying such an intense period of football.

"Of course, we enjoy it, prefer to be in this position then don't have a chance to make back-to-back titles," he began.

"After the game, remains six games, already qualified for CL, big success. Now we target the Premier League."

As usual, we have approached the point in the season where results matter so much more than the performance. 

Guardiola was posed that question ahead of tomorrow's game but was keen to point out that the two often go hand-in-hand.

"We have to win but perform to win, the result doesn't come for granted. But winning is the most important thing now," the Catalan concluded.

The manager will surely have one eye on the mammoth two-legged Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. The first leg at the Etihad Stadium awaits next Tuesday, with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu set to take place a week after.

But, the opportunity to win the game's two major prizes is still a distinct possibility for the Blues.

