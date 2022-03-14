Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City 'Played Really Good' Despite Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with his side's all-round display at Selhurst Park despite dropping two vital points in the Premier League title race against Crystal Palace on Monday evening

The Premier League leaders' push towards a fourth title win in five seasons hit a snag in the form of a goalless draw against a spirited Crystal Palace side on Monday evening.

Though City created a flurry of clear goalscoring chances, Pep Guardiola's men failed to hit the back of the net as they dropped a vital two points in the race for the Premier League ahead of Liverpool's midweek meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite a very frustrating night in south-east London, Guardiola praised his side's display and admitted that City did enough to seal a win but it just did not click for the visitors in front of goal at Selhurst Park in what could prove to be a turning point in the title race ahead of the league run-in.

IMAGO / Sportimage "We play a really good game. In 90 minutes, we concede mistakes a little bit, but the way we played was really good," the Manchester City boss said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports on Monday evening. IMAGO / Sportimage "Luck doesn't exist in football. We have to score goals and we didn't do it. We played to score goals and concede few. We struggled a little bit. IMAGO / PA Images "We didn't score, that was the mistake. The team that was there today was there before and will be there in the next game. I am very pleased with the performance and the way we played."

While Manchester City will be disappointed to drop two points away from home given there is next to no room for error until the end of the season, Guardiola was quick to point out that with nine games remaining in the Premier League campaign, there is still much to play for.

The Catalan added: "(There are) many games to play still - we have to win a lot of games still. The way we played there are no regrets. We prefer to win of course, but it was well played.

"We played to win the game. We created more (chances than Palace), conceded few, we played amazing in a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect. We did a good game."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube