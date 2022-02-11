Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Will Need '95, 96 Points' to become Premier League Champions

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will need '95, 96 points' to retain their Premier League title this season, with Liverpool currently nine points behind his side.

Manchester City's comfortable 2-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League at nine points - although Liverpool do have a game in hand.

A trip to Norwich on Saturday afternoon presents another opportunity for the Blues to pick up a vital three points and take one step closer to retaining the league title for just the second time.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola was discussing the 'typical City' mentality of not being extremely comfortable, despite holding a commanding lead in the title race.

"I was born in Barcelona, the academy they teach me everything and the best way even there is everything can go wrong. The warnings to have yourself has to be individually or as a team, that tomorrow can go down and lose and lose," Guardiola began.

"That's the best way to approach. We make an incredible run in the Premier League, 14 games, 13 victories, and a draw. Liverpool is there behind the corner, which means how difficult it is."

He continued, "It's not about mentality, the players show it's not about fear, it's to face every game with optimism but knowing we can lose and drop points. It's how you behave in the moments when you are losing."

Moving on to talk about the mentality of his players, the Catalan boss was keen to point out a key action in Wednesday's win.

"Against Brentford, we were 1-0 up, one bad ball from De Bruyne, he makes up the metres to help Stones at the back. We can't ask more from the players," the 51-year-old described.

"Of course, you can lose, nobody wins always. Important is to be there knowing if we want to fight to win the Premier League we have to win an incredible amount of points against this opponent we face many seasons.

"The margin against Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot of games, more than 90 [points]. Arrive more than 95, 96 to be champions. We can lose, it's the way you lose. You lose in different ways."

