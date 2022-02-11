Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Will Need '95, 96 Points' to become Premier League Champions

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will need '95, 96 points' to retain their Premier League title this season, with Liverpool currently nine points behind his side.

Manchester City's comfortable 2-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League at nine points - although Liverpool do have a game in hand.

A trip to Norwich on Saturday afternoon presents another opportunity for the Blues to pick up a vital three points and take one step closer to retaining the league title for just the second time.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola was discussing the 'typical City' mentality of not being extremely comfortable, despite holding a commanding lead in the title race.

"I was born in Barcelona, the academy they teach me everything and the best way even there is everything can go wrong. The warnings to have yourself has to be individually or as a team, that tomorrow can go down and lose and lose," Guardiola began.

"That's the best way to approach. We make an incredible run in the Premier League, 14 games, 13 victories, and a draw. Liverpool is there behind the corner, which means how difficult it is."

Read More

He continued, "It's not about mentality, the players show it's not about fear, it's to face every game with optimism but knowing we can lose and drop points. It's how you behave in the moments when you are losing." 

Moving on to talk about the mentality of his players, the Catalan boss was keen to point out a key action in Wednesday's win.

"Against Brentford, we were 1-0 up, one bad ball from De Bruyne, he makes up the metres to help Stones at the back. We can't ask more from the players," the 51-year-old described. 

"Of course, you can lose, nobody wins always. Important is to be there knowing if we want to fight to win the Premier League we have to win an incredible amount of points against this opponent we face many seasons.

"The margin against Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot of games, more than 90 [points]. Arrive more than 95, 96 to be champions. We can lose, it's the way you lose. You lose in different ways."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Pep vs Fulham Home
News

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Will Need '95, 96 Points' to become Premier League Champions

56 seconds ago
imago1009700476h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Man City Duo Ahead of Norwich Trip

9 minutes ago
Jack Grealish Cover
News

"He Came to Me the Following Morning" - Dean Smith Narrates Brilliant Jack Grealish Episode Ahead of Manchester City Clash

1 hour ago
Klopp cover
News

"Watch the Excuses", "We Can All Smell Your Breath" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Hilarious Jurgen Klopp Verdict on Premier League Title Race

2 hours ago
Cancelo x Bernardo Cover
News

"He's A Phenomenal Player" - Joao Cancelo Classes Manchester City Teammate As 'One of the Best Midfielders in the World'

4 hours ago
Martinez cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Considering Sensational Swoop for Serie A Star Amid Erling Haaland Pursuit

5 hours ago
City players cover 4
News

"A Future Ballon D'Or Winner" - Joao Cancelo Names World-Class Influences in Manchester Squad Following Sensational Run of Form

5 hours ago
Pep cover fresh
News

"Pep Playing 3D-Chess", "Sarcasm At It's Best!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Strong Verdict on Premier League Giants

16 hours ago