Pep Guardiola believes Paris Saint-Germain are "almost impossible to control" ahead of Champions League clash

Ahead of the midweek Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, Pep Guardiola has been speaking about the threat that the French side pose on the attack, claiming that they are "almost impossible to control" over the course of 90 minutes.

Manchester City will almost certainly have to cut their Carabao Cup celebrations short, with barely over 48 hours until they will have to travel to the French capital to face Mauricio Pochettino's side in the Champions League.

This will be Pep Guardiola's first semi-final appearance as Manchester City manager since his arrival in the summer of 2016, and many fans including those of opposition clubs, believe this could be his best opportunity at securing Europe's premier competition.

However, the side standing in his way are certainly not to be underestimated, and ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola has revealed his belief that the Ligue 1 side are "almost impossible to control" over the full 90 minutes.

Speaking to the official club website after the weekend's Carabao Cup final success, Pep Guardiola said of Paris Saint-Germain, "It’s almost impossible to control them during the full 90 minutes."

“We have to try to finish to review the team but the quality they have, not just Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe - [Angel] Di Maria and [Julian] Draxler when they play, the quality of the players in [Leandro] Paredes, [Marco] Verratti with the personality they play."

He continued, “They are organised at the back, but it’s the semi-final of the Champions League, if you play against Chelsea, Madrid, or just in case another team it’s always difficult."

But for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, it appears to be all about sticking to their principles and playing their style, with the boss stating, “It’s just to try to play who we are. That’s what we are going to try to do.”

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss has a full compliment of players available to tackle the strengths of the French outfit, following the return of Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne to full training late last week.

Manchester City are expected to make the trip to France on Tuesday evening as they put together their final preparations in Paris. Before then, Pep Guardiola will face the media earlier in the day to provide his final thoughts ahead of the game.

