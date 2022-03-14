Pep Guardiola Believes Man City Legend's Time in England is 'Unmatched' in the Premier League

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been described as the best Argentine to grace the English game, by his former manager Pep Guardiola.

It is no secret that former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is, was and always will be, adored by the Etihad Stadium faithful, after an illustrious decade-long spell with the club.

His plethora of goals, dependency in big games, and an unforgettable moment in Premier League history in 2012, have all combined to make the Argentine one of the club’s all-time greats.

Aside from fans, his fellow professionals have been very vocal on his impact within the game, especially in recent months following his shock decision to retire at the age of just 32 last December.

One man who has never been silent on his admiration of the former Manchester City striker is current manager Pep Guardiola, who was in charge of Sergio Aguero for five seasons at the Etihad Stadium from 2016.

Pep Guardiola has again spoken on Sergio Aguero’s legacy, telling Diario Ole, as translated and relayed by AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter, that the player’s time in England was unmatched.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images “What he did in England is unmatched. In this club (Manchester City), there is a before and after him. He made the best goal of the club there was, there is and there will be in history,” said the Manchester City coach. IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola continued, “He is the best Argentine who passed through England, he’s been the greatest." IMAGO / PA Images

A bold statement for a league that has seen fellow Argentinian greats such as former Manchester City icons Carlos Tevez and Pablo Zabaleta, as well as Hernan Crespo, but with a potent record of 260 goals in 390 games for the club, who can argue with Pep Guardiola regarding Sergio Aguero.

The Manchester City pair went on to win three Premier League titles, four League Cups, two Community Shields and an FA Cup in the five years they worked together.

