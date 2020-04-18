Pep Guardiola believes striker can become 'one of the best forwards in the world'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Gabriel Jesus still has the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world, according to Fabrizio Romano via CalcioMercato.

The Italian journalist goes on to say that the City boss doesn't want to the club to set a price for the player and lose his 'jewel'. This comes off the back of heavy speculation that Jesus may be willing to make a move to Juventus, and that City were open to offers.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Brazilian forward has been at the Etihad since January 2017 and has previously been accused of not living up to the potential that brought him to England.

Jesus has faced tough competition for a place in the starting eleven from fan favourite Sergio Agüero; so it's understandable the young striker may be frustrated with his lack of minutes.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

This new report from Romano would suggest that not only are the higher-ups at City impressed with Jesus but that, even if another club came in for him, he won't be going anywhere.

Jesus is contracted to the Premier League champions until 2023, so if a rift between the player and club does exist there's still plenty of time to change his mind on a move, and for Jesus to cement himself as the number one striker.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra