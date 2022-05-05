Pep Guardiola Breaks Down Late Manchester City Collapse in Champions League Semi-Final Against Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reflected on his side's crushing 3-1 defeat in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The champions of England fell just short on the brink of reaching their second successive Champions League final as the late show from Carlo Ancelotti's newly crowned La Liga winners sealed a historic victory that will see Real Madrid play Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France on May 28.

After an entertaining win in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, Pep Guardiola's side entered the clash with a 4-3 aggregate lead, which they retained heading into the interval after both sides missed several chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Having been way off their usual, fluid best across the pitch in the first-half, City dominated a large chunk of the second 45 minutes and were rewarded for their efforts when Riyad Mahrez had seemingly put the tie to bed with a convincing finish at the near post past Thibaut Courtois with less than 20 minutes left.

However, the Blues - who saw Kyle Walker hauled off injured in the second-half after Kevin De Bruyne was taken off as well - failed to see the tie through and were punished for their lack of pragmatism by the 13-time winners of the competition, who scored twice late on to send the tie to extra time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Rodrygo came off the bench and left the visitors with no answer by notching two quick-fire goals before Ederson prevented the forward from completing his treble in injury time. Karim Benzema bagged his third goal of the semi-final tie from the spot in the first-half of extra time, with City left to rue their mistakes on either side of the pitch over the two legs in yet another Champions League disappointment. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "We were close, at the end we couldn't reach it (the final)," Pep Guardiola said in his post-match interview. "It's simple, the first-half we didn't have game, we weren't good enough but didn't suffer much. IMAGO / NurPhoto "After the (Mahrez) goal we were better, found our tempo, the players were comfortable. The last ten minutes, they (Real Madrid) attack and we suffer.

"It wasn't the case they had 10-15 (players) and we couldn't cope. They put a lot of players in the box and they score two goals."

Manchester City return to action in the Premier League at the weekend, with the first of their final four games of the campaign against Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

