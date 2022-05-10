Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence on Erling Haaland's Imminent Manchester City Transfer

Pep Guardiola has remained tightlipped on reports that Erling Haaland is set to join Manchester City after passing a medical in Belgium on Monday, with the Catalan focussed on Wednesday's trip to Wolves in the Premier League.

Manchester City will look to take another step towards winning the Premier League title on Wednesday, when they travel to the Midlands to face Wolves at the Molineux in their penultimate away fixture of the campaign.

The weekend's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle means the Blues need a maximum of seven points from their remaining three matches to secure their fourth title in five years; although an injury crisis looks to have thrown a spanner in the works ahead of trips to both Wolves and West Ham.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will all miss the remainder of the campaign due to injury, while centre-back Nathan Ake is also a doubt for Wednesday's meeting with Wolves.

IMAGO / Eibner Pep Guardiola has reiterated that he is fully focussed on matters on the pitch ahead of the final two weeks of the season, despite the City manager having landed the signature of star striker Erling Haaland. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur A flurry of reports across Europe revealed on Monday that Manchester City had finally managed to sign a striker, after agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has an estimated €75 million release clause. Twitter: iF2is

The 21-year-old, who has scored 85 goals in 88 Bundesliga appearances, was widely reported to have been in Brussels on Monday completing his medical, prior to an official announcement that the Norwegian will play at the Etihad Stadium from next season.

Haaland is set to sign a five-year contract with the Sky Blues and on Tuesday, the City boss seemingly confirmed reports of the deal.

"Everybody knows the situation, I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future or next season," said Guardiola.

"Dortmund and Man City told me I am not allowed to say anything until it is completely done. We will have time to talk.

"I would love to talk, they tell me do not say anything until the legal actions (are done). We will have time to talk, not because I do not want (to)."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube