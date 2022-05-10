Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence on Erling Haaland's Imminent Manchester City Transfer

Pep Guardiola has remained tightlipped on reports that Erling Haaland is set to join Manchester City after passing a medical in Belgium on Monday, with the Catalan focussed on Wednesday's trip to Wolves in the Premier League.

Manchester City will look to take another step towards winning the Premier League title on Wednesday, when they travel to the Midlands to face Wolves at the Molineux in their penultimate away fixture of the campaign. 

The weekend's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle means the Blues need a maximum of seven points from their remaining three matches to secure their fourth title in five years; although an injury crisis looks to have thrown a spanner in the works ahead of trips to both Wolves and West Ham. 

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will all miss the remainder of the campaign due to injury, while centre-back Nathan Ake is also a doubt for Wednesday's meeting with Wolves. 

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

Pep Guardiola has reiterated that he is fully focussed on matters on the pitch ahead of the final two weeks of the season, despite the City manager having landed the signature of star striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland New

A flurry of reports across Europe revealed on Monday that Manchester City had finally managed to sign a striker, after agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has an estimated €75 million release clause.

Pep vs Leeds Away

The 21-year-old, who has scored 85 goals in 88 Bundesliga appearances, was widely reported to have been in Brussels on Monday completing his medical, prior to an official announcement that the Norwegian will play at the Etihad Stadium from next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haaland is set to sign a five-year contract with the Sky Blues and on Tuesday, the City boss seemingly confirmed reports of the deal.

"Everybody knows the situation, I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future or next season," said Guardiola.

"Dortmund and Man City told me I am not allowed to say anything until it is completely done. We will have time to talk.

"I would love to talk, they tell me do not say anything until the legal actions (are done). We will have time to talk, not because I do not want (to)." 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011693483h
News

Erling Haaland 'Swayed' into Making Manchester City Move By Pep Guardiola Factor

By Srinivas Sadhanand54 minutes ago
Phillips 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Monitoring Premier League Midfielder After Paul Pogba Move Collapse

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago0042243176h
News

How a Manchester City Legend Helped Organise Erling Haaland's Medical

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1009209454h
News

Erling Haaland's 'Main Motivation' Behind Manchester City Move Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Bazunu 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Loanee Informs Club About Future Decision Amid League One Stint

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1011557294h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra2 hours ago
imago1011770552h
News

Manchester City Set to Escape UEFA Ban Following Post-Real Madrid Reaction

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011872724h
News

Pep Guardiola Piles On The Praise for One 'Amazing' Manchester City Star Following Newcastle Win

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago