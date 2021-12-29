Pep Guardiola Brushes Off Talk of Growing Man City Gap From Liverpool and Chelsea With Wake-Up Call

Pep Guardiola was quick to play down Premier League title talk, after Manchester City moved eight points clear at the top of the table following a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

City extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points on Wednesday, as the Blues secured a 1-0 win in West London, against a Brentford side who have already taken points off of Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

Phil Foden's simple finish after a wicked cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 16th minute proved the difference between the two teams, as City extended their winning run in the league to ten straight matches.

City survived a tense second-half, with Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte both having goals ruled out for offside.

Foden thought he had doubled Manchester City's lead early into the second-half, while Laporte thought he had secured the three points late on, with his second goal in as many matches.

The victory, which came on the same evening during which Chelsea dropped points against Brighton, means that City will head into the new year with an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite the win, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quick to play down talk over potentially winning his fourth title in England's top division.

Speaking following the 1-0 win, Guardiola said, "Thank you [media] for your nice words, but I am not going to believe you when you say it [Premier League title] is already done. There are 54 points still to play for."

The Catalan continued, "There are 54 points still to play and every game, we are just thinking the next game we have. Unfortunately we have to come back soon to London and play at 12:30 [vs Arsenal] and go with a good intention."

Manchester City are set to return to the capital on Saturday afternoon, as they prepare to face Arsenal at the Emirates stadium on New Year's Day.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra