Pep Guardiola calls U23 starlet up to first team training after Sergio Agüero's injury

Nathan Allen

Young forward Liam Delap has become the latest youth player to be called up to train with the Manchester City first team.

Delap, who typically plays as a striker, has recently begun to join the first-team players in training with Pep Guardiola, according to specialist Twitter account @MCFC_EDS_ACAD. 

manchester-city-v-stoke-city-premier-league-cup-final (3)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The news comes after Sergio Agüero was ruled out for several weeks with injury, leaving Gabriel Jesus as the only natural striker in City's core squad. Jesus' poor form since the Premier League restart, coupled with the intense fixture list, means it's hardly a surprise to see Guardiola turn to the academy to find an alternative.

And 17-year-old Delap, son of Stoke City icon Rory, is an obvious candidate after a highly productive season with the U18 side at the Etihad. He joined the club from Derby County's youth system last summer and has since proven himself one of the most promising prospects in Manchester, but whether he'll make his first team debut this season remains to be seen.

