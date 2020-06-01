Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team
Hamish MacRae
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called up a number of young players to first team training, with Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis amongst the lucky few, as reported by Martin Blackburn of the Sun.
Doyle and Harwood-Bellis, both aged 18, have each made their professional Manchester City debuts this season.
Doyle, a central midfielder, played in a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup in October 2019. Harwood-Bellis, a central defender, first started in a 3-0 EFL Cup win against Preston North End in September, before then making his European debut as a substitute in a 4-1 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb. He scored his first City goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup, another 4-1 win.
Guardiola has admitted to being impressed with the youngsters in the past, revealing that he “didn’t have any doubts” that Doyle would play well and that he feels Harwood-Bellis “will be a central defender for this club and the Premier League”. Both players are boyhood Manchester City fans.
