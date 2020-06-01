Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called up a number of young players to first team training, with Tommy Doyle and Taylor Harwood-Bellis amongst the lucky few, as reported by Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Doyle and Harwood-Bellis, both aged 18, have each made their professional Manchester City debuts this season.

Doyle, a central midfielder, played in a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup in October 2019. Harwood-Bellis, a central defender, first started in a 3-0 EFL Cup win against Preston North End in September, before then making his European debut as a substitute in a 4-1 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb. He scored his first City goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup, another 4-1 win.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Guardiola has admitted to being impressed with the youngsters in the past, revealing that he “didn’t have any doubts” that Doyle would play well and that he feels Harwood-Bellis “will be a central defender for this club and the Premier League”. Both players are boyhood Manchester City fans.

