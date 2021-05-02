Pep Guardiola claims Champions League success would NOT be greatest moment in Man City's history

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Sergio Aguero’s title winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, simply known to the large majority of fans as ‘93:20’, will never be topped - even if his squad manage to win the UEFA Champions League.

Sergio Aguero announced himself back on the scene on Saturday afternoon with a game-winning goal in Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. On the back of Selhurst Park victory, Pep Guardiola pointed out that the famous goal on that famous day by the striker can never be surpassed.

“Nothing will compare to the moment in 2012 for Manchester City. That is in the history of this club. Even if we win [the] Champions League, nothing can compare to that,” said Pep Guardiola after the match.

He went on to say, “He showed again what he has shown in his career. What a goal. What a player. What a man.”

Manchester City fans would have been delighted to hear that Pep Guardiola feels that Sergio Aguero can still play a key role in the club’s Champions League hopes this season, with a semi-final second-leg clash against Ligue 1 giants PSG on the horizon.

"He was injured many times but he has been training really well and he is another weapon we have next Tuesday [against PSG]."

Sergio Aguero’s goal now means he only needs one more to equal Wayne Rooney’s record tally of 183 Premier League goals for a single club - and the Manchester City manager believes the Argentine forward will secure that impressive record.

“Definitely!” he said. “He deserves it.”

