Pep Guardiola Claims Five Substitutions Rule Does NOT Give Manchester City An 'Unfair Advantage'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit back at suggestions that the return of the five substitutions rule in the Premier League gives his side an 'unfair advantage' in his latest press conference.

The Premier League confirmed the reintroduction of the five substitutions rule from the 2022/23 season in an official statement on Thursday.

It was revealed that teams will have the opportunity to make substitutions on a maximum of three occasions in a game, with an additional chance to making changes at half-time.

IMAGO / Colorsport Clubs in the Premier League will also be permitted to field nine substitutes on the bench from next season, as a part of the ruling making a comeback. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking ahead of side’s upcoming trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the rule hands an advantage to teams possessing significant strength in-depth, such as Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage “Why? It doesn’t give us an unfair advantage (to City, as some suggest), it’s the same for everyone," the Catalan said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"We can rotate players, change tactics. We have caught up with the rest of the world with this. We (City) don't play 12 versus 11.

"It's healthy for the players when they play this amount of games, with less players. When you can make more subs, you can rotate more players that deserve to play.”

The 51-year-old has always been a major advocate of the ruling, lambasting the Premier League for barring teams to make five substitutions last season by labelling the call as ‘ridiculous’.

Guardiola has previously alluded to the fact that a non-stop run of games means additional changes in a game can help preserve players' fitness levels.

The former Bayern Munich boss pinpointed the Premier League's decision to eradicate the ruling as one of the major reasons behind an increased number of injuries within his ranks last term.

With the Sky Blues involved in around 60 games across all competitions last term, the reintroduction of the rule in the Premier League is arguably a must for sides like City that play a staggering number of matches when compared to other teams in the division.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube