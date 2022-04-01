Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Claims Five Substitutions Rule Does NOT Give Manchester City An 'Unfair Advantage'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hit back at suggestions that the return of the five substitutions rule in the Premier League gives his side an 'unfair advantage' in his latest press conference.

The Premier League confirmed the reintroduction of the five substitutions rule from the 2022/23 season in an official statement on Thursday.

It was revealed that teams will have the opportunity to make substitutions on a maximum of three occasions in a game, with an additional chance to making changes at half-time.

Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away

Clubs in the Premier League will also be permitted to field nine substitutes on the bench from next season, as a part of the ruling making a comeback.

Stones x Pep Everton Away

Speaking ahead of side’s upcoming trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the rule hands an advantage to teams possessing significant strength in-depth, such as Manchester City.

City Players Cover 7

Why? It doesn’t give us an unfair advantage (to City, as some suggest), it’s the same for everyone," the Catalan said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

"We can rotate players, change tactics. We have caught up with the rest of the world with this. We (City) don't play 12 versus 11.

"It's healthy for the players when they play this amount of games, with less players. When you can make more subs, you can rotate more players that deserve to play.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 51-year-old has always been a major advocate of the ruling, lambasting the Premier League for barring teams to make five substitutions last season by labelling the call as ‘ridiculous’.

Guardiola has previously alluded to the fact that a non-stop run of games means additional changes in a game can help preserve players' fitness levels.

The former Bayern Munich boss pinpointed the Premier League's decision to eradicate the ruling as one of the major reasons behind an increased number of injuries within his ranks last term.

With the Sky Blues involved in around 60 games across all competitions last term, the reintroduction of the rule in the Premier League is arguably a must for sides like City that play a staggering number of matches when compared to other teams in the division.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1007947365h
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ben Mee, John Stones, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters and Freddie Pye22 minutes ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Gives Strong One Word Response to Question About Title Race With Liverpool

By Harry Siddall50 minutes ago
Dias vs Brentford Away
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Ruben Dias Ahead of Burnley Clash

By Vayam Lahoti and Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010938833h
News

Confirmed: The 18 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
Alvarez 1
News

Sergio Aguero Sends Important Message to Julian Alvarez Over Manchester City Switch This Summer

By Nathan Allen1 hour ago
FPL-scPWYAILD1O
News

Ukrainian Refugee Training With Manchester City After Fleeing War With Russia

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Alvarez
News

Manchester City Legend Makes Encouraging Pep Guardiola Claim on River Plate Forward Julian Alvarez

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
Laporte vs Brentford Away 2
News

Aymeric Laporte Insists Manchester City Need Not Adjust Style of Play 'For Anything in the World'

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago