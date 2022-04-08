Pep Guardiola Claims He Could Stay at Manchester City ‘Forever’ While Addressing Brazil Rumours

Ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool's top-of-the-table encounter in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he will not take over the Brazil job later this year.

On Thursday, a surprising report emerged from Spain that speculated that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had ‘started talks’ to lure Pep Guardiola as their next managerial appointment when current boss, Tite departs after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December.

It was also stated that talks had already been initiated with Pere - the brother and agent of Guardiola - about taking over the Brazilian national team role, with a contract on the table that offered the Spaniard €12 million per season until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of his side’s Premier League title decider against Liverpool, the Manchester City boss was quizzed about the rumours of stepping in to become Seleção boss.

IMAGO / NurPhoto “Not today, come on. I’m under contract here. I’m so happy here. I’m willing to stay forever here. Cannot be a better place to be," Guardiola said. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "I’d extend the contract ten years, but I would not extend the contract ten years. Now is not the moment. I don’t know where it’s come from."

IMAGO / PA Images This is not the first time the 51-year old has squashed such speculation, as he pointed to the brilliance of the country’s coaches as an additional factor to emphasize his unavailability when speaking to Fred Caldeira of TNT Sports recently.



Journalist Marcelo Bechler had also confirmed that one of Guardiola’s representatives and agents, Josep Maria Orobtg had also ‘reiterated’ that his contract at the Etihad Stadium does not expire before 2023.

Perhaps, the only factor that could lead to the former Bayern Munich boss taking over the Brazil job one day is his admission of being attracted to managing a club that participates in the Copa America, back in August 2021.

However, such dreams will only become a reality in the future as it is clear that Guardiola is focused on fulfilling his existing deal at City in the present, before deciding where his next destination lies.

The next focus is Sunday's showdown with Liverpool, which is crucial in determining the destiny of the Premier League title.

