What Pep Guardiola Has Admitted About a Possible Penalty Shoot-Out Against Chelsea in the Champions League Final

Pep Guardiola has said that “I know exactly what I'm going to tell them” as Manchester City prepare to face Chelsea in the Champions League Final on Saturday.

Saturday’s final will be the Manchester City boss' first appearance in the last two of the Champions League for over a decade, with the Catalan’s last European Final coming in 2011, when his Barcelona side thrashed Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley.

The Manchester City manager said that he has “good memories” as he reflected on that famous victory in his second pre-match press conference, ahead of the final this weekend.

When speaking about events at Wembley in May 2011, Pep Guardiola said, “Of course, I remember. This type of games, the performance and especially the way against Manchester United one of the greatest teams ever with Sir Alex, especially the way we play, I have good memories of that."

"But 10 years already it's a long time ago, but it's nice to remember. In that final we expressed really well what we worked in that period in Barcelona.”

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City making their first Champions League Final as “a process we started five years ago” as the Blues boss faced questions on much of a challenge it is to make sure his players don’t drop off.

In response, Guardiola replied “I don't know what happened with Spurs and Liverpool two years ago, we will try to do our best game as possible. To do what we have been this time together for many years. When you reach the final we finished a process we started five years ago. I think it will be a good game and the best team will win.”

The Manchester City manager went on to say, “I know exactly the way we want to play, with who we're going to play and I'm not going to bother them much. It's an incredible experience to be here, I never expect when I start my career to play one final. We're so lucky. I know exactly what I'm going to tell them. The guys who are anxious and nervous, I will tell them it's normal.”

Despite of this season’s success, Manchester City have a woeful record from the penalty spot, and after seeing Manchester United lose on penalties in Poland on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola said, “I’ve had weeks to think about the game not the shoot-out.”

When asked about the potential for penalties to decide another meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea, the City boss responded, “We can train the penalties but you can not apply the tension when it happens for real. Just in case it arrives at a shootout I will talk to the players and I know what I will tell them. I've had weeks to think about the game not the shoot-out.”

