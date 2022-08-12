Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Claims He Is Happy With His Squad After Sergio Gomez Signing

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's first home game of the season against Bournemouth Pep Guardiola confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht and has expressed that he is happy with his squad.

It was expected that after the Gomez signing that the Premier League Champions would go back into the market and acquire another left-back who had more experience than the Spaniard as they believed he would be a development.

Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie

Guardiola has been at City since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini in 2016

There was reports that Gomez would be loaned to La Liga side Girona however that will not be the case now.

Speaking about his squad Guardiola said: "I'm very, very pleased with the team. It's not in terms of numbers but there is incredible versatility and they all have huge quality - even the young academy lads.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The quality is there, they just have to push each other to the next step this season.

Sergio Gomez

Gomez will compete with Joao Cancelo for a spot in the side

"If nobody moves, I think nobody's coming in. Now I have the feeling that if we have a problem with Kyle and Joao we have players who can replace them. That's why Sergio comes. Even Nathan can play there.

"In the right you have Kyle ,Joao, John and maybe Rico. We don't have a big squad but we have some players who play in different positions quite well. That's why the moment we decide for Sergio, the debate for another left-back was over."

Gomez looks set to be the fifth and final arrival at City this summer.

                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Anymore New Signings After Sergio Gomez U-Turn

By Elliot Thompson17 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United To Try Again For Frenkie De Jong Amid Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
McAtee_5
News

Sheffield United Manager Paul Heckingbottom Praises Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Following Debut

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Matheus Nunes Wants A Big Project In English Football

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Bournemouth_3
Match Coverage

Manchester v Bournemouth: Injury Updates Ahead Of City's First Premier League Home Game

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Scott Parker shouts instructions to his players during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola: Bournemouth ‘Patterns Are So Clear, so Clever’ Under Scott Parker

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?
News

Pep Guardiola Comments On Manchester City's Use of Inverted Fullbacks Against West Ham United

By Alex Caddick5 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Following Goalscoring Debut

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago