Pep Guardiola Claims He Is Happy With His Squad After Sergio Gomez Signing

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's first home game of the season against Bournemouth Pep Guardiola confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht and has expressed that he is happy with his squad.

It was expected that after the Gomez signing that the Premier League Champions would go back into the market and acquire another left-back who had more experience than the Spaniard as they believed he would be a development.

Guardiola has been at City since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini in 2016 IMAGO / NurPhoto

There was reports that Gomez would be loaned to La Liga side Girona however that will not be the case now.

Speaking about his squad Guardiola said: "I'm very, very pleased with the team. It's not in terms of numbers but there is incredible versatility and they all have huge quality - even the young academy lads.

"The quality is there, they just have to push each other to the next step this season.

Gomez will compete with Joao Cancelo for a spot in the side IMAGO / Belga

"If nobody moves, I think nobody's coming in. Now I have the feeling that if we have a problem with Kyle and Joao we have players who can replace them. That's why Sergio comes. Even Nathan can play there.

"In the right you have Kyle ,Joao, John and maybe Rico. We don't have a big squad but we have some players who play in different positions quite well. That's why the moment we decide for Sergio, the debate for another left-back was over."

Gomez looks set to be the fifth and final arrival at City this summer.

