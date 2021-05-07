Pep Guardiola Claims He Would Not Succeed "Without The Financial Power" at Man City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would not have the success he has had as a manager 'without the financial power' of the the clubs he has managed since his early days as Barcelona head coach, through to his time with Manchester City.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Chelsea, the Catalan boss was asked about what could turn out to be the best campaign he has ever had in top-level management.

This potential success and previous success he has had in his career is something Pep Guardiola has put purely down to his ability to spend plenty of money on new, high-quality players.

Guardiola said, "We have won a lot of things, you can’t argue with the numbers. I’ve been in three amazing clubs, with incredible structures. Without the finances in these power clubs, I can’t do it."

He continued, "If I go to a team without these financial powers, these incredible players [then I wouldn't do as well]."

The Blues will go head to head with this weekend's opposition in the Champions League final on May 29th, in what is the third all-English final in the competition's history.

More so in recent campaigns, there has been a sense of English domination in both the Champions League and the Europa League - something Pep Guardiola feels he has already experienced and witnessed during his time in Spain with Barcelona.

"It happened years ago with Spain and people were saying they're the best, even though financially that period England was better. Now there's a period where English teams are going far in Champions League and Europa League we'll see what happens."

The Manchester City boss continued, "But my feeling is English teams are getting better and better. I'm sure Barca, Madrid and Bayern will be there, Inter now, Juventus, Milan hopefully join. We know there are many top clubs, but it's true. Before it was Spain, now it's England."

