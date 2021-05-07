Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola Claims He Would Not Succeed "Without The Financial Power" at Man City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would not have the success he has had as a manager 'without the financial power' of the the clubs he has managed since his early days as Barcelona head coach, through to his time with Manchester City.
Author:
Publish date:

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would not have the success he has had as a manager 'without the financial power' of the the clubs he has managed since his early days as Barcelona head coach, through to his time with Manchester City. 

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Chelsea, the Catalan boss was asked about what could turn out to be the best campaign he has ever had in top-level management.

This potential success and previous success he has had in his career is something Pep Guardiola has put purely down to his ability to spend plenty of money on new, high-quality players.

Guardiola said, "We have won a lot of things, you can’t argue with the numbers. I’ve been in three amazing clubs, with incredible structures. Without the finances in these power clubs, I can’t do it."

He continued, "If I go to a team without these financial powers, these incredible players [then I wouldn't do as well]."

READ MORE: Man City open to fresh talks over new contract for Riyad Mahrez

READ MORE: The key decision of one man behind the signing of Ruben Dias

The Blues will go head to head with this weekend's opposition in the Champions League final on May 29th, in what is the third all-English final in the competition's history.

More so in recent campaigns, there has been a sense of English domination in both the Champions League and the Europa League - something Pep Guardiola feels he has already experienced and witnessed during his time in Spain with Barcelona.

"It happened years ago with Spain and people were saying they're the best, even though financially that period England was better. Now there's a period where English teams are going far in Champions League and Europa League we'll see what happens."

READ MORE: Champions League success for Man City could lead to Grealish bid

READ MORE: Phil Foden spotted in 2021/2022 Man City home kit

The Manchester City boss continued, "But my feeling is English teams are getting better and better. I'm sure Barca, Madrid and Bayern will be there, Inter now, Juventus, Milan hopefully join. We know there are many top clubs, but it's true. Before it was Spain, now it's England."

More coverage of Friday's press conference is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_32552149
News

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Admits He Has "Not One Thought" About Champions League Final

1002169408
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Chelsea After Champions League Final Achievement and Heaps Praise on Thomas Tuchel

1002387565
News

Pep Guardiola Claims He Would Not Succeed "Without The Financial Power" at Man City, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich

sipa_33030701
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Admission When Comparing The Premier League With The Champions League

sipa_33108162
Transfer Rumours

Man City Target £60M Bundesliga Striker and £108M Premier League Forward As Potential Sergio Aguero Replacements - Competition From Chelsea

sipa_33183519
News

La Liga Club 'Open Talks' With Representatives of Man City Forward

sipa_32733981
News

Man City Make Stance Clear on UEFA Champions League Final Venue Against Chelsea

1002349718
Transfer Rumours

Jose Mourinho Interested In Man City Defender - Reports Claim Player Being Open To 'Considering Options' Ahead of Next Season