Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Could Not Find Anyone Better Than One Particular First-Team Star

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he could not have a more perfect goalkeeper than Ederson, with the Brazilian international playing an integral part in the Catalan establishing his philosophy on the Etihad club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he could not have a more perfect goalkeeper than Ederson, with the Brazilian international playing an integral part in the Catalan establishing his philosophy on the Etihad club.

It is no secret that Ederson plays a role in Manchester City’s tactics, as many attacks start all the way back from the Brazilian keeper.

This point was driven home, as a pinpoint long ball from the goalkeeper was the key pass in Manchester City’s opening goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second-leg on Tuesday night.

Speaking on the former Benfica stopper, Pep Guardiola said ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with Chelsea, "We cannot have a better goalkeeper than Ederson. He suits perfectly our way [of playing].

READ MORE: Man City make stance clear on Champions League final venue

READ MORE: Phil Foden 'on the verge' of new six-figure-per-week contract

"The impact he has on the team is massive. His composure and the way he faces the good moments and bad moments is remarkable. He has incredible work ethic."

He continued, "He has the best goalkeeper trainer in the world in Xabier Mancisidor. He is the best one. He and Richard [Wright] have done an incredible job - not just with Eddie, but with Zack [Steffen], Scott [Carson] and the young guys we have. We are lucky.”

While Ederson is hailed for his distribution from the back, it is easy to forget that the 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in England as well, playing a direct role in Manchester City’s league-leading 18 clean sheets.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra