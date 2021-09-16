Pep Guardiola Claims Man City 'Don't Have A Guy Who Can Score 20/25 Goals'

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City do not currently possess a reliable goalscorer, but have an 'outstanding' squad of talent.

Manchester City started this season's UEFA Champions League in flying fashion, scoring six and picking up three points against RB Leipzig. Consequently, Paris Saint-Germain's draw with Club Brugge means the Blues leap into first place in Group A.

Nathan Aké and Joao Cancelo got themselves on the scoresheet, making it 11 different goalscorers in just five games for Manchester City this season. This spread of goals is what's needed, particularly without a recognised striker.

After failed pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola has turned to the likes of Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus to step up and play a more prominent role in the big games.

Speaking to the press after the victory, with quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski, Guardiola was discussing the fact his side need goals from all over the pitch.

"We don't have a guy capable of scoring 20-25 goals, so that's why we have to play better, press better and have a lot of players arrive to the box," the manager admitted.

Whilst it's true it could turn out to be a problem, at the moment, 16 goals in three home games is an exceptional return for a team without a striker.

There was no complaints from Guardiola though, who knows the squad he has at his disposal is a talented and one that can definitely challenged for major honours this season.

"We have an outstanding squad," Guardiola continued.

"From day one, until now, Manchester City give me exceptional players with a very good mentality."

