Pep Guardiola Claims Man City "Played Really Good" During 2-1 Defeat to Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City’s late defeat to Chelsea “was a tight game”, after the Blues squandered an opportunity to secure the Premier League title.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso in the second-half secured a second consecutive victory for Thomas Tuchel over Pep Guardiola, after Raheem Sterling gave his side the lead before Sergio Aguero missed a penalty late-on in the first-half.

The defeat against Manchester City’s Champions League final opponents means that the leaders will have to wait a little longer to celebrate a fifth Premier League title, but when reflecting on a fourth home loss of the season, Guardiola said, “It was a tight game but in general we played really good.”

The Catalan, who was seemingly furious after Sergio Aguero had failed to score from 12 yards on the brink of half-time, went on to say, “We missed our chance in the last minutes of the first half with the penalty.”

Today was Manchester City’s second defeat to Chelsea in a matter of weeks, as Pep Guardiola went on to tell Sky Sports, “They [Chelsea] are a top side and we were playing better, in a good position, we conceded a goal and suffered for 10/15 minutes but reacted well."

That equaliser came from Hakim Ziyech and when asked specifically about conceding that goal, the Manchester City boss replied, “We didn't make a move in behind, Rodri lost the ball and they made a counter attack.”

Pep Guardiola responded to Chelsea drawing level by bringing on Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan, but a late effort from close range from Marcos Alonso meant that Chelsea would take home the three points.

Speaking about the final minutes of the match, Pep Guardiola said, “The last minutes was really good when Foden and Gundogan came on, but at the end they scored."

