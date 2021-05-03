Pep Guardiola claims Man City star was a "little boy" when he first arrived in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola was keen to heap praise on Manchester City winger Ferran Torres after the victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, claiming that the 20 year-old is now capable of handling the physical nature of the English top-flight.

The former Valencia forward scored a vital goal in the 2-0 victory over Roy Hodgson's men, doubling the lead in a win that has now put the Etihad club within just three points of a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Speaking to the media after the game, Pep Guardiola was asked to provide some insight into his thoughts on the rising Spain international, with the manager piling on the praise for a player who is regarded by many to be the next big star in the professional game.

Pep Guardiola said of his summer signing, "Ferran [Torres] has scored a lot of goals, but today was first game is I saw that he can handle the physicality of the Premier League."

He continued by exclaiming that the former La Liga forward was only "a little boy" when he first made the move to Manchester last August, for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £20 million.

Guardiola said, "He was a little boy and now he is a man, when you have this aggression in the Premier League it is good."

Despite the obvious cultural changes and overall turnaround in lifestyle at such a young age, Ferran Torres has impressed many in his debut season in Sky Blue - particularly in the Champions League group stages.

While playing predominantly through the centre of a front three, during the absence of both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, Ferran Torres scored a remarkable four goals in five appearances - leading to some fans calling for the Spaniard to be the club's number one striker for the months that followed.

With the Premier League title all but wrapped up, there may now be extra opportunities presented for Ferran Torres to build on his impressive performance at Selhurst Park during the final domestic games of the season.

