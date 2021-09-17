Pep Guardiola Claims Phil Foden Can Play in FIVE Positions Ahead Of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola has claimed Phil Foden can play in five different positions ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend.

After an impressive 6-3 win at home to RB Leipzig to kick off their Champions League campaign, attention has quickly turned back to the Premier League, where they welcome Southampton to the Etihad on Saturday.

The Blues have won their last four games, and Pep Guardiola will want to continue that trend going into a period of fixtures that features Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, all away from home.

One player who'll surely be vital in that run is Phil Foden. The 21-year-old has been struggling with an ankle problem he picked up in the European Championships and has only featured once from the bench in midweek.

His return to fitness with be a huge boost for Guardiola, who now has a wealth of attacking options to choose from.

In midweek, an article from Mike McGrath in the Telegraph claimed that Guardiola is 'considering' using Foden as a midfielder in the coming weeks, following recent work on the City Football Academy training pitches.

He's responded to their claims in today's pre-match press conference.

"Foden can play in five positions and in every position, he will play extraordinary because he is an extraordinary player," Guardiola began.

"He couldn't play in the Euro final cause of injury, a difficult injury, and he played against Leipzig for the first minutes after three training sessions. We are all here to help him."

Despite operating primarily as a left-winger last season, Foden has shown on multiple occasions that he's just as capable of playing as a false nine, right-winger and number eight.

His versatility will be crucial to Guardiola in the coming months. As the fixture list starts to pile up, the manager will be needing players who can slot easily into multiple positions.

The PFA Young Footballer of the Year will want to build on last season's success and drive Manchester City to even more silverware.

