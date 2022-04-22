Pep Guardiola Comments on How Champions League Will Impact Manchester City's Premier League Chances

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not dwelling on whether his side's participation in the Champions League will affect their chances of retaining the Premier League in May.

The business end of the season has so far seen Manchester City set up a Champions League semi-final meeting with Real Madrid whilst clinging onto a marginal lead over Liverpool in the Premier League at the cost of an FA Cup semi-final exit against Jurgen Klopp's men.

A year on from suffering a crushing defeat in the Champions League final against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's side can claim their fourth league title under the Catalan and go all the way in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in the club's history should they manage to see off Real Madrid over two legs.

However, ahead of City's upcoming league tie with Watford at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on whether his side's desire to break their European duck could hinder their chances of retaining the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES "I don't know, I don't think about that. I think of the players available, the best squad to beat Watford (on Saturday)," the Manchester City manager said in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. IMAGO / News Images "To be here in semi-finals (of the Champions League) and here to fight in the league is a joy, a pleasure. IMAGO / Sportimage "(The) Premier League is just one month, four months. We try to do good games in the Champions League, then we have one more week."

The 51-year-old was further asked if each of City's remaining games in their season run-in are like knockout ties, as a reference to how little the margin for error is for the five-time Premier League champions over the next six weeks.

Guardiola added: "Definitely. We can't drop points but they (Liverpool) can't either. The players know it, we were in this position before (towards of the end of the 2019/19 season).

"We play a final versus Brighton to be able to play another one (against Watford this weekend). If we win, we have chance to play another.

"Try to recover injured players, be fresh in the mind. When we finish tomorrow, another (game) in three days in Champions League. Then Leeds. Be fresh, relax, ready for the moment of the game."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube