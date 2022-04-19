Pep Guardiola Comments on Manchester City's Reported £500,000-Per-Week Agreement for Erling Haaland Ahead of Brighton Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about reports this week suggesting the Blues have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland over a summer move from Borussia Dortmund ahead of his side's clash with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The focus switches back to the Premier League for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola this week after suffering a narrow defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, where a catastrophic first-half display saw them enter the interval three goals to the deficit.

An enthralling 2-2 draw with Jurgen Klopp's men in the league was held either side of City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid at the start of the month, where a 1-0 aggregate victory against the La Liga champions helped Guardiola's men set up a semi-final tie with Real Madrid.

Ahead of Brighton's visit to the Etihad Stadium, it was reported that Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and are ready to make the 21-year-old the highest earner in the Premier League with a package upwards of £500,000-per-week.

IMAGO / Eibner Guardiola was asked about the latest development in what has been a long-drawn saga for City in their pursuit of a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero down the middle in attack, while previewing the Brighton game on Tuesday afternoon. IMAGO / Michael Weber Refusing to discuss the matter, the Manchester City boss said: "I have another concern in my head to think what will happen in this club next season. IMAGO / Michael Weber "We are playing without a striker this season. For many years, I don't think about transfer windows, especially when we have incredible things to play for."

The past few months have seen confidence grow amongst various quarters that Manchester City would beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund subject to a £63 million release clause that gets activated in the summer.

Haaland was believed to be keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu but reports over the past month have pointed that Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe will have impacted their chances of matching City's financial offer for the Norway international.

City are now expected to trigger Haaland's release clause and close a deal for the Borussia Dortmund man, who has established himself as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since his move to Germany in 2020.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube