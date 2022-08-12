Pep Guardiola Comments On Manchester City's Use of Inverted Fullbacks Against West Ham United

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola talks about his use of inverted fullbacks after last weekend's fixture against West Ham.

Manchester City kicked off their campaign last weekend exactly how they would have wanted, with a win. A decisive one of that, as new superstar summer signing Erling Haaland, scored both in a 2-0 away at West Ham United.

One small attention to detail that caught the eye of pundits on the weekend, was Pep Guardiola's use of inverted fullbacks, despite the fact that Pep has been using the system for a while now, with many believing it to be his brainchild.

IMAGO / PA Images

Guardiola was asked about his use of his fullbacks in today's press conference, with quotes provided by Manchester Evening News.

The City manager said "It's not the first time, many years, last season with a proper striker or false nine. Many games we play this season or don't play. Depends on the shape of the opponent or how the opponent defend.

Whether they are four or five at the back, flat, how the wingers behave. This affects your attack. You have to adapt. Since Bayern, always I use it."

The main advantage of Pep's use of inverted full-backs is to outnumber the opposition in midfield, with the fullbacks helping to always provide a spare man to receive the ball.

This comes of great use to how Pep and Manchester City would like to play, dominating the ball, giving them a solid foundation to go on and create and then hopefully win the match.

Manchester City next play this Saturday, when they welcome newly promoted side Bournemouth to the Etihad, for their first Premier League home fixture of the 2022/23 campaign.

