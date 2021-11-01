Pep Guardiola Comments on Multiple Refereeing Decisions During Man City's Defeat to Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola says contentious referee decisions were not the sole reasons behind his team falling to defeat against Crystal Palace.

It was a second defeat in a row for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on Saturday, as Patrick Vieira's side shocked the Etihad crowd by beating the defending Premier League champions.

While City dominated most of the play, an Aymeric Laporte red card at 0-1 and on the cusp of half-time was the nail in the coffin. Some believe the decision was controversial, but Guardiola says his team did not lose based on refereeing decisions.

"It could be a yellow card or red card, depends on the decision of the boss, the referee," Guardiola said during a press conference on Saturday.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Manchester City were the better of the two sides early in the second half, and appeared to equalise through Gabriel Jesus an hour into the match.

However, the VAR discovered an offside in the build-up and the goal was disallowed - taking any wind out of the Blues' sails.

"The goal that was disallowed, I didn’t see it, but I imagine the line said offside but we didn’t lose for that," Guardiola said.

He continued, "Against Brighton, the line said (their goal) was offside but that stood. We conceded the first goal and after we worked really well, but after we played 10 against 11."

Pep Guardiola and his men will not have much time to dwell on the shock home defeat because up next in the Premier League is a crucial Manchester derby at Old Trafford, as City look to remain in a heated Premier League title race.

