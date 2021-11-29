Pep Guardiola Commits Allegiance to Man City and Rules Out Possibility of Management Elsewhere in Premier League

Pep Guardiola has committed his long-term allegiance to Manchester City, as the Catalan manager revealed that he wants to be at the Etihad Stadium for "as long as possible."

Guardiola, who is currently embarking on his sixth season as City manager, has won a staggering 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles, since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016.

The Blues won their third English top-flight title in four years last season, as they reclaimed their Premier League crown from rivals Liverpool with another emphatic campaign.

However, questions have recently been asked about Pep Guardiola's long-term future, with the Catalan's existing contract at the Etihad Stadium due to expire at the end of 2022/23 season.

Pep Guardiola has signed a further two contract extensions since moving from Bayern Munich in 2016, and suggested recently that he may be willing to stay with the current Premier League Champions beyond 2023.

Speaking about his managerial future, Pep Guardiola said, "I want to be here [at Manchester City] as long as possible, as much as my energy and love is here. After that I don't know what will happen."

The Catalan also stated that the Sky Blues would be the only English team which he manages during his career, as he said, "I would not train another club in England apart from this club."

He continued, "In England, being here I think always I will be Manchester City and if I have to come back it would be at Manchester City, if they want me. I would not train another club in England apart from this club."

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola is interested in taking charge of a national team in the future, and speaking about the topic, the 50 year-old said, "I said many times, when I finish here, the pleasure to lead a team at a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it. There are only a few positions."

