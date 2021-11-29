Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Commits Allegiance to Man City and Rules Out Possibility of Management Elsewhere in Premier League

    Pep Guardiola has committed his long-term allegiance to Manchester City, as the Catalan manager revealed that he wants to be at the Etihad Stadium for "as long as possible."
    Author:

    Guardiola, who is currently embarking on his sixth season as City manager, has won a staggering 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles, since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. 

    The Blues won their third English top-flight title in four years last season, as they reclaimed their Premier League crown from rivals Liverpool with another emphatic campaign. 

    However, questions have recently been asked about Pep Guardiola's long-term future, with the Catalan's existing contract at the Etihad Stadium due to expire at the end of 2022/23 season. 

    Pep Guardiola has signed a further two contract extensions since moving from Bayern Munich in 2016, and suggested recently that he may be willing to stay with the current Premier League Champions beyond 2023. 

    Read More

    Speaking about his managerial future, Pep Guardiola said, "I want to be here [at Manchester City] as long as possible, as much as my energy and love is here. After that I don't know what will happen." 

    The Catalan also stated that the Sky Blues would be the only English team which he manages during his career, as he said, "I would not train another club in England apart from this club." 

    He continued, "In England, being here I think always I will be Manchester City and if I have to come back it would be at Manchester City, if they want me. I would not train another club in England apart from this club."

    It is no secret that Pep Guardiola is interested in taking charge of a national team in the future, and speaking about the topic, the 50 year-old said, "I said many times, when I finish here, the pleasure to lead a team at a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it. There are only a few positions." 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0046806562h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Commits Allegiance to Man City and Rules Out Possibility of Management Elsewhere in Premier League

    1 minute ago
    imago1008323536h
    News

    "We Have Key Players Out!" - Man City Star Discusses Injury Concerns Amid Impressive Run of Form

    1 hour ago
    imago1002125682h
    Transfer Rumours

    From Norway: Erling Haaland 'Open' to Man City Transfer

    1 hour ago
    imago1008318379h
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago1008318538h
    News

    "One of the Toughest in the Premier League" - Rodri Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over West Ham

    3 hours ago
    imago1008222095h
    News

    Why John Stones Was Dropped From the Man City Starting XI Against West Ham

    3 hours ago
    Walker vs PSg Home
    News

    Kyle Walker Reveals Possible Return to Former Club After Career at Man City Ends

    5 hours ago
    imago1006611686h
    Transfer Rumours

    The Latest on Man City's Ferran Torres and Links to Barcelona This Weekend

    17 hours ago