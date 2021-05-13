Pep Guardiola Compares All Three of His Man City Premier League Title Wins

Pep Guardiola has said that the “pandemic makes this one incredible”, when discussing how his third Premier League title compares with the previous two successes in English football.

Guardiola, who joined Kenny Dalglish in having won three top-flight titles in his first five seasons on Tuesday night - via Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester - has been speaking about how the latest Premier League title win compares with the previous two.

When asked about how this title compared with the 2017/18 and 2018/19 victories, Guardiola said, “All similar, always is difficult. The pandemic makes this one incredible, it's a pleasure to win. The amount of effort behind the scenes makes every title incredible.

Despite having a Champions League final against Chelsea on the horizon, Manchester City still have Premier League fixtures against Newcastle, Brighton and Everton to play in the next week, before attention can turn to a huge meeting in Porto.

Asked whether wrapping up the Premier League title early would provide a boost for the Champions League final on May 29th, the Catalan replied, “It's nice to win the title, no matter when. We prepare for the next games, then the last game against Chelsea. The best way to prepare is train good every day.”

The first of these “next games” comes on Friday night, when the newly crowned Champions will travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

