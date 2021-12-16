Pep Guardiola Compares Importance of One Position to Driving A Car in the Back Seat

Pep Guardiola has compared the importance of the holding midfielder to driving a car in the back seat, while piling on the praise for the in-form Rodrigo for Manchester City.

While the likes of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have been hailed by fans and pundits alike for their excellent displays this season, Rodri’s performances have gone quite under-the-radar.

The Spanish international has been a revelation for the Sky Blues this season, putting in masterclass after masterclass, with his terrific display against Leeds United being the most recent example of his brilliant form.

Speaking during a press conference, Pep Guardiola answered to whether he believes Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world, “There are many, but one of them right now is Rodri absolutely.”

Touching more on his performances, Guardiola remarked, “He is 25 years old, he’s still young and his mentality, he’s a competitor, who can show it in every training session and game. He’s set up perfectly in the Premier League already."

"Last season as well and hopefully, he can avoid a drop at the end like it happened, unfortunately, last season. But he’s playing at a top, top high level. It’s so important. The guy who plays in the holding midfield, central defence, the strikers, all the positions in the middle of everything are so important.”

The Catalan boss also made an interesting revelation about how assistant coach Juanma Lillo has helped in the development of Rodri.

While discussing the rise of the midfielder, Guardiola also compared the importance of his star number 16 to like driving a car in the back seat of a vehicle - suggesting that the driver has to be in the front, and that a defensive midfielder must be in the team.

Guardiola said, “We’ve tried to help him with Juanma (Lillo) to understand the game, especially what the holding midfielder has to do. Last season, he moved too much. The holding midfielder has to be there, don’t move- be there."

"Like if you drive a car and move to the back seat, you can crash. The driver has to be there in the front”, explained Guardiola.

He added to the 25-year old’s praises, saying, “He’s getting better reading the situation and defensively, he has more presence. With the ball, he knows exactly where the spaces are to attack and the tempo we have to play (at). The holding midfielder sometimes needs five touches, sometimes one, sometimes three and now he plays (with) this rhythm that helps our game.”

But Guardiola sees Rodri improving even further, commenting, “So far, he’s been exceptional but like I always say to him, he can be better. If he wants, it depends on him, but we’ll be here to help him.”

