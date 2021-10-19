Pep Guardiola Compares Man City Starlet To Cooking After Champions League Goalscoring Performance

Pep Guardiola has used a cooking analogy when praising the development of Cole Palmer, after the teenage sensation scored his first UEFA Champions League goal on Tuesday evening.

The 19-year-old, who scored a hat-trick for Manchester City's EDS side on Saturday, came off the bench to score his first Champions League goal, as the Blues thrashed Club Brugge in Belgium.

Manchester City have now scored 13 goals in three European matches this season, as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in emphatic fashion.

Joao Cancelo stylishly opened the scoring, before Riyad Mahrez continued his fine European goalscoring record from the penalty spot.

Goals continued to flow in the second-half, with Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez all finding the back of the net.

The most memorable goal of the night was undoubtedly Manchester City's 4th, as Palmer scored his second City goal, and his first in the Champions League.

Less than three minutes into his substitute appearance, the 19-year-old beautifully guided the ball into the far corner.

In his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was quick to emphasise the importance of not rushing the teenagers development, as he told reporters:

"People in this world want things immediately and everything needs time. You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen."

The Catalan was, once again, full of praise for Palmer's display, as he continued to say:

"Cole [Palmer] is a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find. When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that."

"His position is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles. I am happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience," the manager concluded.

