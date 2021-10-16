Pep Guardiola Confirms Availability Of Ederson And Gabriel Jesus Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will fly straight to Belgium for Manchester City's clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Manchester City were without their Brazilian duo of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson for today's Premier League game with Burnley.

The pair arrived back late from international duty having played their final World Cup qualifying game with Uruguay on Friday morning. It mattered little to Pep Guardiola's side, who easily dispatched the Clarets at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early on, reacting first to Phil Foden's deflected shot to fire home.

After some frustrating passages of play, Kevin De Bruyne made sure of the three points with a powerful finish just past the hour mark.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola, as relayed by Mike Minay, confirmed Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will fly straight to Belgium and meet up with the squad in Bruges for the Champions League.

The club have taken a similar approach to Liverpool, who have sent Alisson and Fabinho to Madrid ahead of their Group B clash with Atletico.

Both players are massively important to Manchester City.

Two-time Golden Glove winner Ederson has been an ever-present since Guardiola's arrival in Manchester and Jesus has found a new lease of life out on the right-wing so far this season.

The Catalan will be hoping to have them both fit and available to take another big step towards qualification from Group A on Tuesday afternoon.

