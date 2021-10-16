    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Pep Guardiola Confirms Availability Of Ederson And Gabriel Jesus Ahead Of Champions League Clash

    Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will fly straight to Belgium for Manchester City's clash with Club Brugge in the Champions League.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Manchester City were without their Brazilian duo of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson for today's Premier League game with Burnley. 

    The pair arrived back late from international duty having played their final World Cup qualifying game with Uruguay on Friday morning. It mattered little to Pep Guardiola's side, who easily dispatched the Clarets at the Etihad Stadium. 

    Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early on, reacting first to Phil Foden's deflected shot to fire home. 

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    After some frustrating passages of play, Kevin De Bruyne made sure of the three points with a powerful finish just past the hour mark.

    Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola, as relayed by Mike Minay, confirmed Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will fly straight to Belgium and meet up with the squad in Bruges for the Champions League. 

    The club have taken a similar approach to Liverpool, who have sent Alisson and Fabinho to Madrid ahead of their Group B clash with Atletico. 

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    Both players are massively important to Manchester City.

    Two-time Golden Glove winner Ederson has been an ever-present since Guardiola's arrival in Manchester and Jesus has found a new lease of life out on the right-wing so far this season.

    The Catalan will be hoping to have them both fit and available to take another big step towards qualification from Group A on Tuesday afternoon.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35590572
    News

    Pep Guardiola Confirms Availability Of Ederson And Gabriel Jesus Ahead Of Champions League Clash

    3 minutes ago
    Burnardo
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    PG intense
    News

    "Great Lineup", "Hope Sterling Shines!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Burnley

    4 hours ago
    Ster
    Match Coverage

    John Stones Returns, Jack Grealish Dropped - Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    sipa_34595371
    News

    "Heart, Passion and Character To Win" - Pep Guardiola Previews Burnley Clash

    6 hours ago
    Phil vs Liv
    News

    Aymeric Laporte Tips One Man City Star to Become ‘One of the Greatest Ever’

    7 hours ago
    Raz vs SOU
    Match Coverage

    Man City vs Burnley (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35115419
    Match Coverage

    Excellent Record vs the Clarets, Kyle Walker Closing in on Landmark Appearance – Man City vs Burnley Stat Preview

    8 hours ago