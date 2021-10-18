Pep Guardiola Confirms Availability of Two Key Man City Stars Ahead of Champions League Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are in contention for Manchester City's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The Brazilian duo were unavailable for Manchester City's clash with Burnley on Saturday, with the pair returning late from international duty with Brazil.

After playing Uruguay on Friday morning, it was always going to be a short turnaround for the players to return to Manchester, so the club have followed in the footsteps of Liverpool and sent both players straight to Bruges.

Pep Guardiola confirmed this in his post-match press conference.

“They are in Belgium right now. I think they told me they can play, but we will see in which condition we have time to prepare a training session,” Guardiola announced.

“Because we have to train here. They will not be here, so I have to think about it. We sent them there in Belgium because the day after Brugge they can come back and make a normal life."

It appears as though the travel of the South American players is still causing major headaches for Premier League sides, and with another international break scheduled for November, they will surely want this issue fixed.

“If they had come back directly here to Manchester, they would have been isolated for 10 days in one hotel," the Catalan manager continued.

“We didn’t want that and that’s why they travelled to Belgium. Maybe they are able to play, that is the good news."

“After that for Brighton, the Carabao Cup (fourth-round trip to West Ham) and all the other games we have ahead of us and they will be ready.”

