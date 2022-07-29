Pep Guardiola Confirms Aymeric Laporte Will Be Out Until September

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a fitness update on his players in a press conference looking ahead to the Community Shield final against Liverpool and the former Barcelona coach had some bad news for City fans.

He confirmed that Spanish international Aymeric Laporte went through surgery after the end of last season meaning he is still injured.

Laporte warming up in the Champions League IMAGO / PA Images

Guardiola said: "He had surgery after the last few games, he made an incredible effort.

"He's looking really well but we have to be careful because it was a knee. He needs time. I think he will be out for August and then maybe he will start to be with us in September."

The injury to Laporte will leave the Premier League Champions with three senior centre backs going into the new season defending their crown.

Ruben Dias and John Stones IMAGO / PA Images

Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake will compete for the two spots for the back with youngster Lukas Mbete also set to be an option after appearing in pre-season.

Dias and Stones have formed a formidable centre-back partnership in the past so there will be no concerns in that regard but there is bound to be worries amongst fans of there is another injury concern at the back.

However Kyle Walker has also played there in the past for England but the depth at full-back would then be the concern hence why City are chasing Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

