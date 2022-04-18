Pep Guardiola Confirms Desire to Manage International Team Following Manchester City Career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would like to manage an international team 'one day', after his time at the Etihad Stadium comes to an end, while speaking during a recent interview.

Aside from the mystery around which striker will fill club legend Sergio Aguero’s boots at Manchester City come the end of the ongoing season, another question mark hovers around the future of Pep Guardiola.

With the Catalan coach's contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, the debate around whether he will bid adieu to the Etihad Stadium after next season or choose to extend his stay at the club has been endless amongst fans.

Speaking prior to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton earlier this season, Pep Guardiola confirmed that he would take a decision on his future ‘at the end of the season’, which has maintained the uncertainty around his plans after his current deal runs out.

“I’ll need to stop, rest for a while. Play a World Cup. A Euro (Championships), a Copa America, although it will not happen. It’s an event with the capacity to train a team in a short time to the capacity that there are a thousand things to do in just two sessions. I would like to live the experience of the World Cup.”

While the 51-year old has openly discussed his desire to manage a national team one day, he also recently shut down speculation around him preparing to manage Brazil after Tite’s departure in December.

Additionally, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has also mentioned on his YouTube channel that Manchester City are ‘super happy’ with Pep Guardiola’s continued rise and want him to ‘continue’ by prolonging his stay at the club.

While managing an international side looks like it is on the cards for Pep Guardiola one day, his immediate future seems to remain nowhere other than the blue side of Manchester.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube