Pep Guardiola confirms FOUR players ruled out of Brighton clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed four Manchester City first-team players will miss their next Premier League clash with Brighton on Wednesday night, due to both injuries and Covid-19 exposures.

The Catalan boss' squad has been hampered by a multitude of injuries so far this season, accompanied by a serious outbreak of Covid-19 at the club's training facility - which appears to have been contained to some extent, although exposures continue to be revealed via rigorous rounds of daily testing.

Looking ahead to Manchester City's next Premier League clash with Brighton on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola told the media that four first-team players will miss the game.

Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero is currently observing a period of self isolation due to a possible Covid-19 exposure, after someone close to the Argentine tested positive for the virus prior to the club's FA Cup clash with Birmingham on the weekend.

In addition, Cole Palmer continues to observe a period of self isolation due to his positive Covid-19 test last week.

On the injury front, it's two central defenders that continue to be sidelined for Manchester City, with Guardiola confirming that both Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake will both miss this one.

On a more positive front, Raheem Sterling has been passed fit for the game - a welcome boost for Pep Guardiola who was without the England international for the weekend's FA Cup victory.

