Pep Guardiola Confirms Future of Julian Alvarez at Manchester City Amid Reports of Extended River Plate Stay

Speaking on an Argentinian football podcast in the last week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Julian Alvarez is purely a signing for the Etihad club, while also raving about the player's skillset.

The arrival of Julian Alvarez in the summer will certainly excite Manchester City fans. 

The 22-year-old Argentina international boasts a highly impressive tally of 39 goals and 25 assists in 100 appearances for River Plate, and will now look to bring that same attacking flare to the European game, and specifically the Premier League. 

Speaking to Argentinian football podcast Olé, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the pending arrival of the forward.

To start, Guardiola cleared up any notion that the signing of Julian Alvarez was one made by the City Football Group and that the player would be loaned out elsewhere in Europe for development, as many predicted could be the case. 

“If we (Manchester City) sign him (Julian Alvarez), it is to have him with us", Pep Guardiola said.

"There is a fundamental question: we believe that he is a player for us." 

Pep Guardiola continued, "Julian (Alvarez) smells like goals and goals are worth money. At (Manchester) City, they saw him as an opportunity for the future, in the next pre-season he will be with us.” 

With the rumours that the Etihad outfit will be after a world class centre-forward in the summer, such as Harry Kane or Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez will likely have to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's team.

But the Catalan manager is looking forward to seeing what he can do on the pitch. 

Pep Guardiola continued, “I see him on TV, but I want to see him on the grass with his teammates, with what we want him to do… If we weren’t convinced, we wouldn’t have bought him." 

"We want him yes or yes. The reports we have are exceptional. He moves in short spaces and how he finishes, it is something very difficult to find.”

As part of the agreement struck in January by the two clubs, Julian Alvarez was set to remain at River Plate until the conclusion of their Copa Libertadores campaign. 

However, as reported by Maximiliano Grillo, Pep Guardiola revealed that Alvarez will join up with Manchester City in July, and the Premier League club will pay an additional €1.7 million to make it happen, as per the initial agreement between the two clubs. 

