Pep Guardiola CONFIRMS He Will Not Extend Manchester City Contract This Summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he will renew his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium next summer, when his current contract with the Premier League champions is set to run out.

The past few months have seen reports emerge suggesting Manchester City were planning to offer manager Pep Guardiola a contract extension, with the 51-year-old's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expiring next summer.

Guardiola, who could claim his fourth Premier League title this season, has led the Blues to a plethora of domestic success since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini as City boss in the summer of 2016.

Having already extended his stay at the club twice previously, Guardiola has maintained that he is happy in Manchester but has refused to comment on speculation linking the Catalan with a potential renewal in the summer.

Following a wide range of reports claiming the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is open to committing his long-term future to the current Premier League leaders, a report last week seemingly confirmed City are indeed discussing a new deal for Guardiola. The City boss has also publicly lauded the support he has received from the board and the staff at the Etihad following the question marks raised on the Blues after another Champions League exit against Real Madrid, with critics questioning his squad's mentality.

However, in a new interview with Sky Sports this week, Guardiola has made it clear it will only be towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign if he does extend his stay at Manchester City.

The Spaniard said: "Before then, it's not going to happen. It's been many years and I have to see how the team and ourselves are together.

"I would stay 10 more years, but we have to take time for that. It's not time this season, or during the season.

"The reason why I came here to England is already done. What we wanted to do, we have, we did it."

Manchester City took a major step towards lifting their fourth league title in five seasons with a 5-1 thumping of Wolves at the Molineux on Wednesday, just days after racing to a 5-0 victory over Newcastle to establish a three-point advantage over Liverpool with just two league games to go.

