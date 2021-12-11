Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Confirms Injury Concern With Man City Midfielder

    Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been 'struggling' with a back injury, speaking after the victory over Wolves on Saturday.
    It has been an injury riddled winter so far for Manchester City, with Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and John Stones all picking up injuries of varying severity in the recent weeks and months.

    As the Premier League sets off on the festive fixtures, where clubs play three games a week for a month, the Manchester City medical team will be working over-time to work any ailing Blues back to full fitness. 

    To make matters worse, Pep Guardiola has revealed that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been 'struggling a lot' with a back injury, and it appears that knock forced the German to be substituted only 11 minutes into the second-half of the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday. 

    "Gundogan is struggling a lot with his back," Pep Guardiola said after the Wolves match.

    "And he has not performed well in the last two games. We must reflect what to do to recover him."

    Gundogan has emerged as a key figure in Guardiola's 'striker-less' attack in recent seasons, and the 31-year-old proved that point with a staggering tally 13 goals in 28 Premier League appearances from midfield in the 2020/21 season. 

    To add to City's woes, Joao Cancelo - who has been one of the club's most vital attacking players this season, will miss the next Premier League match; a showdown with Leeds at Elland Road, after a fifth yellow of the campaign against Wolves. 

