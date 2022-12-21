Pep Guardiola Confirms Julian Alvarez Time Off

In a press conference previewing Manchester City's game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round Pep Guardiola confirmed how long it would be until Julian Alvarez would be back available for selection.

The striker was on international duty for Argentina at the World Cup and he had a tremendous campaign in Qatar as he got his hands onto the trophy with a gold medal around his neck.

He got four goals during Argentina's run to victory with his strikes coming against Poland, Australia and Croatia in the semi-final.

Due to how far Lionel Scaloni's side got in the competition it is expected that the former River Plate man will get some extended time off.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Guardiola was full of praise for Alvarez who has played 20 games in all competitions for City this season scoring seven goals.

He said: "We are incredibly happy for Julian Alvarez congratulations to him and Otamendi, personally to Messi.

"To Argentina, well deserved. We're delighted for Julian, he played a lot, his contribution was amazing. We have a world champion in our team."

With Erling Haaland ready after having a month off there will be no need for Alvarez to rush back as Guardiola said: "He'll have a week, ten days off. Many games, lots of tension. He'll have a break, maybe before the new year."

So he may be missing for the game against Leeds United but could be back in contention when City welcome Everton on new years eve.

