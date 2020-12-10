Pep Guardiola confirms key player will not start against Man United

Following Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Marseille, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Agüero will not start for his side in the Manchester derby this weekend.

After spending months on the sidelines, Agüero finally recovered from his knee injury and donned the sky blue shirt once again. He played for 25 minutes against Marseille and managed to score a goal within ten minutes of walking onto the pitch.

However, the City boss will not have the Argentine in his starting line-up against Manchester United. When asked if Agüero will start in the derby this Saturday, Guardiola responded with a firm 'no'. He doesn't want to rush Agüero's comeback and risk another injury.

Here's what he had to say; "His instinct to score goals will always be there. The important thing is he made a good three or four training sessions and the reaction after the training session was good. He played 25 minutes and scored a goal and was active. Step by step. What is important is how his reaction will be tomorrow after this effort."

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Guardiola also confirmed that IIkay Gundogan struggled with a sore ankle at half-time. Hence, Raheem Sterling came on as a substitute.

"IIkay Gundogan had a knock in his ankle. He played the last game 90 minutes, so we didn’t want to take a risk. We will see tomorrow how he feels," Guardiola said.

The Catalan manager seemed happy with his team's performance. He wants to win their upcoming match against United ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 draw, scheduled for Monday.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"We are in the next round, and we see the teams who have qualified are incredible. It will be an interesting draw. Hopefully we can arrive in a good mood. We score goals, we concede few, and in general, it was a good performance."

The City squad will travel to Old Trafford to face their city rivals in the hope of securing three points and jumping to fourth in the Premier League.

-----

