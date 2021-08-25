Pep Guardiola Confirms Man City Exit Date With Future Plans Discussed In New Interview

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his future coaching aspirations following the beginning of his sixth season at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan has led City to a host of domestic silverware since his arrival to the club in 2016, including three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, an FA Cup triumph and two Community Shield wins.

After beginning his sixth season in the east side of Manchester, the 50-year-old has made his spell in the east side of Manchester the longest he's ever had at one club as he signed a fresh two-year deal with City back in 2020.

Following a hit-and-miss start to the fresh campaign, Guardiola has shed light onto where he intends to work after he eventually moves on from the Premier League champions, whom he led to their first-ever Champions League final in May.

Ahead of City's Premier League clash against Arsenal at the weekend, Guardiola said, in an interview with ESPN Brasil: "After seven years at Man City, I think I'll have a break, stop for a while, see what we've done, review inspirations.

"And, in this process, I'd like to coach a national team, South America, European, play a Copa America, I want this experience."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach has previously hinted at wanting to enter the field of international management at one stage in his career.

Guardiola added: "A national team will be the next step, yes. It's the next step. [On Brazil] I believe that the coach of the Brazilian team will always be Brazilian, I don't see a foreigner in teams like Brazil.

"I always say that whoever is not happy can go. If you don't want to fight for a place, it's better to look for happiness elsewhere."

For the time being however, Pep Guardiola will have his sights firmly set on the securing of the UEFA Champions League during what now appear to be his final two years at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City manager also has the opportunity to retain the Premier League trophy for the second time during his career in the North-West of England, after he won his third English top-flight title in four years last season.

