Pep Guardiola confirms Man City plans for January transfer window

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City have no plans to recruit any further players in the upcoming January transfer window, with the Catalan boss stating that he has a "fantastic team".

City have now played nine Premier League games this season and only taken 15 points from them - only four points less than their worst point accumulation through nine games in any season under Pep Guardiola.

The COVID-19 pandemic has lead to a jam-packed schedule for most clubs around Europe, which has lead to an increased number of muscle injuries and a greater need for squad rotation.

The Etihad club have been far from immune to these problems, suffering major injuries to a number of key players including Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne and separate stages in the season so far.

With the January transfer window only 32 days away from opening, the discussions of Manchester City refreshing the squad in preparation for a compact back end of the season have arisen. Not to mention the rumours of a certain Lionel Messi possibly joining his former manager in the window.

However, Pep Guardiola himself has thrown water on any fire of possible January signings. When asked if he or the club are planning any, he responded with, "No, not at all. I have a fantastic team to fight for all the titles."

With that being said, the next summer window is expected to be a busy one in the north-west for City, with a major overhaul expected in the squad as Pep Guardiola gears up for the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

