    • October 15, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Confirms Man City Star Duo Set to Miss Out Against Burnley

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the availability of Brazilian pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus ahead his side's clash against Burnley.\
    The ongoing issues with the Premier League's South American stars and their trips back home for World Cup qualifiers is creating more problems than anticipated for the league's managers. 

    With many of the countries red-listed for the UK, some players have had to quarantine for significant periods of time before returning to their respective clubs. 

    In City's case, the club's Brazilian stars, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, featured against Uruguay in South America on Thursday night - only 48 hours before the Blues face-off with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

    The late return for the pair has prompted fears that the squad could be without two of their key players - and those fears have been realized.

    "No, (they won't play), they played overnight," said City boss Pep Guardiola on Ederson and Jesus in his pre-match press-conference on Friday. 

    USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen will likely step into the net for Saturday's game against Sean Dyche's side, and while City have reasonable strength in their attacking positions to cope with Jesus' absence, Guardiola will not want the situation to become a monthly event. 

    To make matters worse, Spain international Ferran Torres picked up a foot injury on international duty, causing the number of City's international break casualties to continue to rise, which is becoming a common theme for the Premier League champions. 

    Thankfully for Guardiola, he will have his Brazilian stars back in action for City's trip to Belgium for their upcoming Champions League tie with Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

