Pep Guardiola confirms number of Man City players in Covid-19 isolation

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that five Manchester City players are currently isolating after positive Covid-19 tests, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Etihad club were forced into postponing their game against Everton on Monday night after the club confirmed a 'significant number' of positive tests returned following a round of testing ahead of the game.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's trip to face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola has now confirmed that a total of five players are currently in isolation.

Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying, "It was four people, two players, the first time and then three more. I don't think the Premier League allow us to name the players but you will know tomorrow..."

As for the identities of the players, Guardiola did confirm that the Premier League restricted City from revealing the names due to the privacy and medical confidentiality of those who had tested positive.

Guardiola continued, "We had enough players to play against Everton, we wanted to play but on the day of the game with more cases we informed the Premier League and I personally called Carlo Ancelotti to explain the situation because the day before we were in touch about what would happen and the huge risk."

It is currently understood that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are isolating after testing positive ahead of the clash with Newcastle on Boxing Day, while Ederson and Tommy Doyle appear to have confirmed on Instagram that they too are in isolation.

Fernandinho's family however have confirmed that the midfielder did not test positive in Monday's round of tests.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra