Pep Guardiola Confirms One Piece of Manchester City Team News Before Real Madrid Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Gabriel Jesus will not be starting at right-back in Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

After various links away from the club, Gabriel Jesus responded in the best way he knows against Watford on Saturday - by scoring goals.

The Brazilian was in scintillating form against the Hornets and opened the scoring for the Blues with a composed finish just outside the six-yard box, while his second showed an element of his predatory instincts to attack a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

He quickly secured his hat-trick just after half-time, picking the pocket of the Watford defender and forcing Ben Foster to bring him down inside the area - dispatching the resulting penalty with ease.

Three quickly became four when he finished off a silky City move to compile the misery on relegation-threatened Watford.

He has been out in the cold for most of the season, but the past few weeks have reminded City fans that he wears the number nine on his back for a reason, and he will be a vital asset to Pep Guardiola during a hectic run-in.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of a crucial clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League, the Catalan was asked to clarify some comments from the weekend. IMAGO / PA Images He said that the context surrounding Jesus 'could' play at right-back was down to the 25-year-old's selflessness rather than any future tactical plans.

IMAGO / PA Images "He's not going to play right back! I express that he could," Guardiola clarified.



"Vinicius, Gabriel could be a good battle, but he won't play there. Maybe for a few minutes but no."

If City fans cast their eye back to 2020, Jesus actually played a wing-back role at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Blues' last-16 victory.

That night, despite huge amounts of defensive work, the striker scored a vital equaliser that - with the away goals rule - put City in the driving seat to qualify for the next round.

