Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

    Pep Guardiola has revealed that two players were taken off due to potential injuries during Manchester City's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    City, who had already secured qualification for the next round of the Champions League two weeks ago, suffered a first loss since October on Tuesday evening. 

    After forcing Zack Steffen into a number of early saves, Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after 23 minutes, as he found himself through on goal. 

    The home side, who knew a victory over Manchester City would ensure them a place in the knock-out stages of the Europa League in the new year, would double their lead in the 71st minute, as Andre Silva drilled the ball into the bottom corner. 

    Pep Guardiola's side would pull a goal back through Riyad Mahrez, with the Algerian scoring his fifth goal of Manchester City's Champions League Group Stage campaign. 

    However, a poor City performance would be made worse late on, as Kyle Walker was shown a straight red card for kick on goalscorer Andre Silva. The right-back will subsequently miss the first-leg of City's next game in the competition. 

    Read More

    As well as the first loss in seven matches, and second of their Group Stage campaign, the club are now also sweating on the fitness of Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, after the pair were forced off due to injury. 

    Foden, who has only recently returned to side after suffering an injury against Everton, was replaced at half-time by Raheem Sterling; while Nathan Ake was substituted for Ruben Dias after being pictured to be in some discomfort and holding his back. 

    Post-match, Pep Guardiola revealed the extent of the pair's possible injuries, as the City boss said, "Nathan (Ake) has a back problem, we’ll see tomorrow (Wednesday)."

    Guardiola continued, "Phil (Foden) had problems in the beginning with his ankle, as a precaution I decided to play Raheem (Sterling) in his position."

    Manchester City, who moved to the top of the Premier League table at the weekend, are due to face Wolves on Saturday, before welcoming Leeds United to the Etihad on Tuesday.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008511894h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

    41 seconds ago
    imago1008513238h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City (Champions League)

    37 minutes ago
    imago1008325143h
    News

    Man City Confirm Reasoning Behind Aymeric Laporte Absence from Champions League Squad vs RB Leipzig

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35646355
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-ups: RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League)

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33283668
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Wolves (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    imago1008401698h
    News

    Man City 'Shortlist' In-Demand European Coach as Potential Pep Guardiola Successor

    5 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Demand €60M for Forward - Player and Suitor See it 'Feasible' to Reach Agreement

    6 hours ago
    imago1008500548h
    News

    "The Literal Best Replacement", "Do This Deal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Links With Pep Guardiola's Successor

    6 hours ago