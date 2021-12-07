Pep Guardiola Confirms Potential Double Injury Blow During Man City's RB Leipzig Loss

Pep Guardiola has revealed that two players were taken off due to potential injuries during Manchester City's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

City, who had already secured qualification for the next round of the Champions League two weeks ago, suffered a first loss since October on Tuesday evening.

After forcing Zack Steffen into a number of early saves, Hungarian attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai gave RB Leipzig the lead after 23 minutes, as he found himself through on goal.

The home side, who knew a victory over Manchester City would ensure them a place in the knock-out stages of the Europa League in the new year, would double their lead in the 71st minute, as Andre Silva drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Pep Guardiola's side would pull a goal back through Riyad Mahrez, with the Algerian scoring his fifth goal of Manchester City's Champions League Group Stage campaign.

However, a poor City performance would be made worse late on, as Kyle Walker was shown a straight red card for kick on goalscorer Andre Silva. The right-back will subsequently miss the first-leg of City's next game in the competition.

As well as the first loss in seven matches, and second of their Group Stage campaign, the club are now also sweating on the fitness of Phil Foden and Nathan Ake, after the pair were forced off due to injury.

Foden, who has only recently returned to side after suffering an injury against Everton, was replaced at half-time by Raheem Sterling; while Nathan Ake was substituted for Ruben Dias after being pictured to be in some discomfort and holding his back.

Post-match, Pep Guardiola revealed the extent of the pair's possible injuries, as the City boss said, "Nathan (Ake) has a back problem, we’ll see tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Guardiola continued, "Phil (Foden) had problems in the beginning with his ankle, as a precaution I decided to play Raheem (Sterling) in his position."

Manchester City, who moved to the top of the Premier League table at the weekend, are due to face Wolves on Saturday, before welcoming Leeds United to the Etihad on Tuesday.

